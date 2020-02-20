Expanse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,902.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $796,142.00 and $5,902.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

