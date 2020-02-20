Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,343. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

