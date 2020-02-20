Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

EXPD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 1,210,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

