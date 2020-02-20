Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $334.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.67 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $311.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

