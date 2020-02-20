Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104,464 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $289,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,091,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,959,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $611.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $16,717,837 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.