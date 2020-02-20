Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Reaches $376,856.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Faceter has a market cap of $376,856.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00491045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.92 or 0.06689552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00069902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005214 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.