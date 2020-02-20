Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.