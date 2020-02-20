Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

