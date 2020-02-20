Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Beyond Meat accounts for 0.6% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,046 shares of company stock worth $6,290,230.

BYND stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

