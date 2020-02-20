FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 332,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,472. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $946.43 million, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.70.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

