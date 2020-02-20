FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 9086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FARO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. G.Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

