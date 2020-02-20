FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Receives $42.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,690. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.99.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

