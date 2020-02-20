Feedback (LON:FDBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Feedback stock remained flat at $GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 819,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a market cap of $4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.10. Feedback has a 12 month low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.16 ($0.03).

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

