Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 67,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,664,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 620,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,452.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 531,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

