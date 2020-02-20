Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

