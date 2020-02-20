FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,541 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $209,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 83.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

