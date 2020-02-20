FIL Ltd Has $225.65 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $225,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

