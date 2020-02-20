FIL Ltd Has $297.82 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,775 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $297,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.