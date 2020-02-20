FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,091,956 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $724,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

