FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,992,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898,989 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $343,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,090 shares of company stock worth $17,485,583. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

