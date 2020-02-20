FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 278 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

EL stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.99 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

