FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31,577.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $126.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.