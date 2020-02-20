FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $93.88 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

