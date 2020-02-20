FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $5,752,467.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,430,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock valued at $193,040,846 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

LLY stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

