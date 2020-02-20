FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $857,000 Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,449.95 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

