FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 74 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

