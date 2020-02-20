FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 188 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 52.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $221.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

