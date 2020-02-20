First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Community by 22.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Community by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

