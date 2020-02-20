First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 19,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,019. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

