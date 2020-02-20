First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.