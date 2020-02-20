First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.28

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.28 and last traded at $63.18, with a volume of 204652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

