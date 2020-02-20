First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

