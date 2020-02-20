First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. First Western Financial’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MYFW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. 9,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

