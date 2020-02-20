Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

FPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

FPRX opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

