Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Five9 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 916,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,504.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

