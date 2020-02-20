Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its Q1 2020

NYSE:FVRR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,756. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have commented on FVRR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

