Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,756. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have commented on FVRR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

