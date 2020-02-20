FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

