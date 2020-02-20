Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.063-4.142 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,598. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

