FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,165.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $180,165.00 and $211.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.02992993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00226533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00145720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

