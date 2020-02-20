Fmr LLC Acquires 9,346 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Booking worth $2,749,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,968.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,986.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

