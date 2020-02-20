Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.87% of Ross Stores worth $2,453,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

