Fmr LLC Has $4.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,886,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 757,686 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned 0.82% of Alibaba Group worth $4,430,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $561.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TH Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.