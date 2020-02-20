Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.95% of Walmart worth $3,190,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

