Fmr LLC Sells 1,333,173 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,921,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,333,173 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.41% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,164,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

NYSE ABT opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

