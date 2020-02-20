Fmr LLC Sells 1,598,598 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,577,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,598,598 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.69% of Netflix worth $6,658,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $386.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $389.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

