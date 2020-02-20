Fmr LLC Sells 386,773 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,887,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 386,773 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.49% of Autodesk worth $1,813,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 319.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.18.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.