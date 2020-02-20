FOAM Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $15,075.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.02966088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00228774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00145713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,894 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.