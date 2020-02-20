Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Up 2.2%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.19, 5,666 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 289,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

The company has a market cap of $906.79 million, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

