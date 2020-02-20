FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.0141 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,926. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

FSUGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

