Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,896,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,921,354 shares during the period. Fortis comprises about 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $493,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.11. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

